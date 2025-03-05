Parineeti Chopra went on to reveal that times were so difficult that her father couldn’t afford even a birthday cake and they would resort to a rasgulla instead

Parineeti Chopra with her family Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra recalls cutting a rasgulla on her birthday: ‘Parents used to not have money for cake’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who spent most of her childhood in Ambala, a city in Haryana, recalled the financial struggles of her parents while raising three kids including herself. She went on to reveal that times were so difficult that her father couldn’t afford even a birthday cake and they would resort to a rasgulla instead.

Parineeti Chopra would cut a rasgulla on her birthday

In an interview with Mashable Middle East, the Chamkila actor shared, “I’ve seen the struggle of my parents when they used to not have money to get a birthday cake for me. My dad used to go to the market and buy one piece of Rasgulla, just a piece, not a kilo, one piece of Rasgulla or Rasmalai, and we used to cut that Rasmalai like a birthday cake.”

In the same interview, she revealed how her maternal grandparents who lived in Kenya gave her a luxurious life during vacations. “My grandparents, who used to live in Kenya, were very affluent. So I used to go from Ambala, where we had almost nothing, and I used to go and live this luxurious life for 2 months every year because I used to go for my summer vacations,” said Parineeti.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

She has been roped in for Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller ‘Sanki’. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the drama.

Parineeti Chopra's lineup also includes Karan Sharma's ‘Shiddat 2’. Besides that, she will make her web series debut with Netflix's mystery thriller set in Shimla. Parineeti will have Soni Razdan and Jennifer Winget as her co-stars on the show.