Parineeti Chopra's debut web series is being produced by the Siddharth P Malhotra, director of Maharaj, and written and directed by the visionary writer Rensil D'Silva

Parineeti will have Soni Razdan and Jennifer Winget as her co-stars on the show

Netflix is thrilled to announce its upcoming compelling mystery thriller set amidst the picturesque hills of Shimla, featuring an all-star cast including Parineeti Chopra, who makes her much-anticipated Netflix series debut. Produced by the acclaimed Siddharth P Malhotra, director of Maharaj and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions, and written and directed by the visionary writer Rensil D'Silva of Rang De Basanti and Ungli fame, the currently untitled series promises a gripping blend of intrigue and suspense.

Star cast of the thriller

This outstanding ensemble is one for the books, from Parineeti Chopra, fresh from the success of Chamkila stepping into another commanding role, solidifying her status as a versatile actress, to the talented Tahir Raj Bhasin, joining her after the success of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2. Adding to the lineup is veteran actor Anup Soni, fan favourite icon Jennifer Winget and heartthrob Chaitannya Choudhry bringing their wealth of expertise to the series. The cast also expands to the multi talented Sumeet Vyas and adding further flourish. Seasoned actor Soni Razdan enriches the ensemble along with Harleen Sethi, praised for her riveting performance in Kohrra S1.

Noir mystery thriller set in Shimla

Creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D’silva shared, "We are thrilled to collaborate on this noir mystery thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, "Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go. Set against the misty hills of Shimla, this gripping thriller unravels secrets, emotions, and the depths of human nature with unmatched intensity. With the creative vision of Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, and a powerhouse cast featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, and Harleen Sethi, the series captivates from the very first scene. We are delighted to welcome Parineeti Chopra back to Netflix following her stellar performance in Amar Singh Chamkila - now in her first-ever series and we’re equally excited to have Jennifer Winget join us: Prepare for a journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat, hooked and guessing until the very end."

The stage is set, and the mystery’s a brew- stay tuned to uncover more thrilling noir along the way!