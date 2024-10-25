Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to wish their mother on social media on the occasion of her birthday

Alia Bhatt

Listen to this article 'Center of our universe': Alia Bhatt wishes her mother Soni Razdan on her birthday with this adorable post x 00:00

Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to drop a birthday wish for her mother Soni Razdan. The ‘Raazi’ actress shared two endearing photos, where she and Soni are seen sharing a joyful moment together. Captioning the images, Alia wrote, “The center of our universe - happy birthday, mothership.” In the photos, Alia is dressed in a pink salwar kameez, while Soni looks radiant in a light pink and sea green suit. The heartwarming post gave fans major mother-daughter goals. Reacting to Bhatt’s post, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “Soni aunty,” alongside a heart emoji. Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, also celebrated their mother’s birthday with a loving post.

Sharing several photos, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my mother from another mother, my bro, my vacation buddy, my favorite resident weirdo, and maker of the best scrambled eggs on earth. I love you, @sonirazdan.” Razdan responded warmly, jokingly adding, “Ha ha, thank you, darling. You forgot to mention my mac and cheese, but I’ll proudly own the best scrambled eggs compliment… until Christmas, that is!” Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also extended her wishes to Soni, sharing a lovely photo of the two beaming with smiles. She captioned it, “Happy birthday, Samdhanji.” Alia and Soni shared screen space in Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller ‘Raazi,’ where Razdan played Alia's on-screen mother.

Reflecting on a possible future collaboration, Soni shared in an interview that a new project would have to be "truly special and distinct" to bring them together again, as Raazi had set a unique standard in their on-screen pairing.

Shaheen Bhatt wishes mother Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan has starred in many movies, including Saaransh, Gumrah, and Mandi. In 2018, she shared screen space with her daughter Alia in Raazi. Soni was last seen in the film Pippa, released in 2023, where she starred alongside Ishaan Khatter.