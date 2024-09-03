Breaking News
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes state anti-rape Bill
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Ishaan Khatter poses with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber at London premiere of The Perfect Couple

Ishaan Khatter poses with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber at London premiere of The Perfect Couple

Updated on: 03 September,2024 05:25 PM IST  |  London
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Ishaan Khatter stars in the Netflix mini-series The Perfect Couple, alongside Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. He attended the London premiere with the international cast

Ishaan Khatter poses with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber at London premiere of The Perfect Couple

am Nivola, Billy Howle, Eve Hewson, Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor and Ishaan Khattar pose on the red carpet

Listen to this article
Ishaan Khatter poses with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber at London premiere of The Perfect Couple
x
00:00

Our boy Ishaan Khatter is going places. The young actor is gearing up for the big release of his international project, The Perfect Couple. The Netflix mini-series stars Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in the lead, along with American actor Sam Nivola, British actor Billy Howle, and Irish actors Eve Hewson and Jack Reynor. Ishaan attended the UK premiere of the show and his photos posing with the cast on the red carpet have come in.


Ishaan Khatter poses with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber at UK premiere



Photos show the stars dressed in shades of blue, black, and white, posing against the light blue backdrop bearing the poster of the Netflix series. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber appeared in high spirits as they graced the red carpet premiere, held at the BFI Max in London on Monday. The Oscar-winning actress, 57, and the actor, 56, star as husband and wife in the murder mystery, which is based on the 2018 novel by Elin Hilderbrand of the same name. Nicole put on a glamorous display in a black figure-hugging satin gown, boosting her height in a pair of stilettos. She accessorised with gold drop earrings and a black ring, while her golden locks were styled poker straight. 


Ishaan plays a friend called Shooter Dival, best friend to Kidman's onscreen son. Before the premiere, Ishaan had built the suspense by sharing photos from London. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

What is Netflix's The Perfect Couple about?

Nicole Kidman plays a matriarch of a wealthy American family with plenty of secrets. The six-part show, adapted from the 2018 novel by Elin Hilderbrand, stars Eve Hewson as zookeeper Amelia Sacks who is marrying into one of the richest families on Nantucket. Kidman plays her disapproving future mother-in-law, murder mystery novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, who has organised a lavish wedding at the family home over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

When a body washes up ashore on the day of the nuptials, however, secrets unravel and an investigation begins. "I grew up on (murder mysteries) and... I haven't seen one like this for a while, so it was really exciting to be a part of it and to be able to produce it as well," Kidman told Reuters at the series' UK premiere in London on Monday. The Oscar winner said the role was "so different" to the one she plays in "Babygirl", an erotic drama she premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ishaan khattar nicole kidman netflix Web Series OTT news OTT Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK