Sam Nivola, Billy Howle, Eve Hewson, Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor and Ishaan Khattar pose on the red carpet

Our boy Ishaan Khatter is going places. The young actor is gearing up for the big release of his international project, The Perfect Couple. The Netflix mini-series stars Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in the lead, along with American actor Sam Nivola, British actor Billy Howle, and Irish actors Eve Hewson and Jack Reynor. Ishaan attended the UK premiere of the show and his photos posing with the cast on the red carpet have come in.

Ishaan Khatter poses with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber at UK premiere

Photos show the stars dressed in shades of blue, black, and white, posing against the light blue backdrop bearing the poster of the Netflix series. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber appeared in high spirits as they graced the red carpet premiere, held at the BFI Max in London on Monday. The Oscar-winning actress, 57, and the actor, 56, star as husband and wife in the murder mystery, which is based on the 2018 novel by Elin Hilderbrand of the same name. Nicole put on a glamorous display in a black figure-hugging satin gown, boosting her height in a pair of stilettos. She accessorised with gold drop earrings and a black ring, while her golden locks were styled poker straight.

Ishaan plays a friend called Shooter Dival, best friend to Kidman's onscreen son. Before the premiere, Ishaan had built the suspense by sharing photos from London. Take a look:

What is Netflix's The Perfect Couple about?

Nicole Kidman plays a matriarch of a wealthy American family with plenty of secrets. The six-part show, adapted from the 2018 novel by Elin Hilderbrand, stars Eve Hewson as zookeeper Amelia Sacks who is marrying into one of the richest families on Nantucket. Kidman plays her disapproving future mother-in-law, murder mystery novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, who has organised a lavish wedding at the family home over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

When a body washes up ashore on the day of the nuptials, however, secrets unravel and an investigation begins. "I grew up on (murder mysteries) and... I haven't seen one like this for a while, so it was really exciting to be a part of it and to be able to produce it as well," Kidman told Reuters at the series' UK premiere in London on Monday. The Oscar winner said the role was "so different" to the one she plays in "Babygirl", an erotic drama she premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week.