Six years after their big Bollywood debut Dhadak (2018), Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are set to reunite for a film, which is also being produced by Karan Johar

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Six years after their big Bollywood debut Dhadak (2018), Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are set to reunite for a film, which is also being produced by Karan Johar. This time around, Neeraj Ghaywan will direct Janhvi and Ishaan in an emotional human drama that will present both the actors in a new light. The director has begun pre-production for the movie that he has been working on for the last couple of years. The makers are planning to take the project on floors in October with a long schedule in Bhopal. The film also features Vishal Jethwa essaying a prominent part in the narrative. Having forayed into movies as the baddie in Mardaani 2 (2019), the actor was last seen in Tiger 3. While this film marks Janhvi’s fifth collaboration with KJo, it is Ishaan’s second with the filmmaker. The two actors, who had been keen to team up again, have only featured in a cola commercial since Dhadak.

Sonam’s fashion journey

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam K Ahuja, who is synonymous with high fashion in India now, recently shared that she didn’t follow any strategy to build this image. “I just wanted to wear what I liked from the designers I knew. It was just me being myself, influenced by the education I got from my mom and my passion for fashion,” she said. The actor, who was last seen in the thriller Blind (2023), admitted that she borrowed clothes, unknowing that people didn’t do that often. Conceding that it didn’t make sense to buy everything all the time, she shared, “I did buy a lot, but borrowing was more practical. This practice was common internationally but not in India, so I just did what felt right at the time. I was a 20-year-old girl, just following my passion for fashion without any strategic intent.”

Allu Arjun’s next is on track

The anticipation around Pushpa 2: The Rule is such that every news about Sukumar’s directorial venture has got Allu Arjun’s fans panicking. Recent reports of a shooting break has triggered rumours of tension between the actor and the director. Yesterday, Allu Arjun’s manager Sarath Chandra Naidu clarified the rumours, saying, “Sukumar garu has started working on editing the first half of the film. It is common to take a break during the editing.” When a netizen asked about change in the release date, the star manager clarified that besides editing the first half, the director is supervising the CGI and VFX too. Sarath also assured fans that Pushpa 2, which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, is on track and it will release on December 6.

Good company

Content creator-actor Viraj Ghelani has bagged a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next production. Directed by Ravi Udyavar, the yet-untitled musical romcom stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. The social media star forayed into Bollywood with the Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Govinda Naam Mera (2022). In May, he made his debut as a full-fledged hero in the Gujarati horror comedy, Jhamkudi.

Rahul-Athiya’s house khaas

Over two years since they rented an expansive four-bedroom apartment near Carter Road, Bandra, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have bought their new home. The actor and the cricketer have reportedly bought the property on the second floor of the 18-storeyed Sandhu Palace in Pali Hill. Spread across 3,350 square feet, the apartment is said to have cost the couple '20 crore. The duo paid a stamp duty of '1.20 crore for the transaction they registered on July 15. Interestingly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is said to have issued only a partial occupation certificate for the building. Rahul and Athiya also get four parking lots along with their swanky new home. Professionally, Rahul is on a high with the Indian team’s win at the T20 World Cup recently.

It’s a girl for Richa, Ali

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have welcomed their first child. The actor couple shared the news with a statement, that read, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on July 16, 2024. Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings.” Both the mother and the baby are doing well. The new parents are expected to reveal the name of their daughter in the coming days. After several years of being together, Richa and Ali tied the knot in 2022. In February, the duo had announced the pregnancy with a picture, captioned, “1+1 = 3.”

Joining the superstar league

Sharvari is grateful for the opportunity to work in Alpha, the first female-led thriller from Aditya Chopra’s YRF spy universe. What makes it even more exciting for the young actor is to join the league of Bollywood’s female spies essayed by Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Enjoying every aspect of being a part of this universe, Sharvari said, “I’m like a ball of energy right now—too excited to have this opportunity of working with Alia.” Eagerly looking forward to being on the set of Shiv Rawail’s directorial venture every day, she added, “To be part of a universe that has my cinematic idols like Katrina, Deepika and Alia is a dream come true. I look up to them. It feels surreal to play a super agent in this galaxy of cinema icons.”