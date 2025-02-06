While Priyanka Chopra gave cousin sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding with Raghav Chadha a miss in 2023, the latter will attend her brother’s marriage on February 7

Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra will attend Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding amidst rumours of family feud: Report x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra will soon be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Neelam Upadhyaya in a grand ceremony on February 7. The Chopra family has been sharing glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities on social media. While the former Miss World’s cousin Mannara Chopra made it to the haldi and mehendi, it was Parineeti’s absence that got gossipmongers talking.

Parineeti Chopra to attend Siddharth’s wedding

While Priyanka gave Parineeti’s wedding with Raghav Chadha a miss in 2023, the latter will attend her cousin brother’s marriage. A source informed Hindustan Times, “She is family and of course not going to miss such a big family event. She will attend it tomorrow i.e. February 7, and husband Raghav Chadha is also expected to be there. Parineeti has been shooting for her next film, which is why she couldn't attend the previous ceremonies.”

Siddharth works as a producer, while Neelam is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in 'Mr. 7', a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film 'Unnodu Oru Naal'. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari and before that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

She has been roped in for Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller ‘Sanki’. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the drama.

Parineeti Chopra's lineup also includes Karan Sharma's ‘Shiddat 2’. The cast of the movie will also see Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in prominent roles.