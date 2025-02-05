Priyanka Chopra wore a Bvlgari high-end necklace in pink gold and diamonds with 7 pear-shaped morganites, 6 cushion mandarin garnets, and 9 cabochon amethysts

Bollywood beauty and global icon Priyanka Chopra left onlookers stunned as she arrived at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. The former Miss World sashayed in style as she donned a bespoke strapless gown designed by Rahul Mishra. However, it was her necklace that stole the show. According to the Instagram account Diet Sabya, Priyanka wore a Bvlgari high-end necklace in pink gold and diamonds with 7 pear-shaped morganites, 6 cushion mandarin garnets, and 9 cabochon amethysts. The price of this luxury creation costs anywhere between Rs 10 to 12 crores.

Siddharth to marry Neelam Upadhyaya

Siddharth works as a producer, while Neelam is an actress who has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu movies. Her first film, which was supposed to release in 2010, got cancelled, but she debuted as an actress two years later in 'Mr. 7', a Telugu movie. She also stepped into Tamil cinema in 2013 with her debut in the film 'Unnodu Oru Naal'.

The rumours about Neelam and Siddharth's relationship started circulating in 2019 when they were seen together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. They were later spotted with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Ambanis' Holi party in 2020. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumari and before that, he dated Kanika Mathur.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka is finally gearing up for her comeback to the Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.

On the Hollywood end, Priyanka is busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' also has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.

Apart from this, the 'Anuja' movie, which was produced by her, recently made it to the Oscars 2025 nomination list in the 'Live Action Short' category.