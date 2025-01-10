Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Parineeti Chopra begins second schedule of her upcoming film shares sneak peeks from Bandra Worli Sea Link

Parineeti Chopra begins second schedule of her upcoming film, shares sneak peeks from Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Updated on: 10 January,2025 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Additionally, Parineeti Chopra has also been roped in for Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller “Sanki". The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the drama

Parineeti Chopra begins second schedule of her upcoming film, shares sneak peeks from Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Parineeti Chopra. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Parineeti Chopra begins second schedule of her upcoming film, shares sneak peeks from Bandra-Worli Sea Link
x
00:00

Parineeti Chopra is presently occupied with the shoot of her upcoming project with Netflix. The stunner has been keeping the netizens hooked with sneak peeks into the shoot of the film. Recently, the 'Kesari' star took to her Instagram stories and dropped another insight into the location of her untitled drama
 
Parineeti Chopra's latest Insta story featured a still from what looked like the Bandra-Worli sea link. If the sources are to be believed, Parineeti Chopra is filming the second schedule of her next at the moment. As the project is still in the filming stage, further details about the movie have been kept tightly under wraps for now.


Formerly, Parineeti Chopra dropped another glimpse of her shoot location on the photo-sharing app. The diva was seen filming near the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the post captioned, "Second schedule starts. Cute location today".


After ringing in the New Year with her politician husband Raghav Chadha in Delhi, the stunner left for Mumbai due to her work commitments. She took to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a post claiming that she is going to miss the Delhi winters. Posing in a cream coat, high-neck sweater, and a woolen cap, the actress penned, "Not emotionally ready for Bombay Heat yet".


Additionally, Parineeti Chopra has also been roped in for Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller “Sanki". The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the drama.

Parineeti Chopra's lineup also includes Karan Sharma's "Shiddat 2". The cast of the movie will also see Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in prominent roles.

In the meantime, Parineeti Chopra last appeared on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali's "Chamkila". With Diljit Dosanjh as the lead, the film got a direct OTT released on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

parineeti chopra Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK