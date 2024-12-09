Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently addressed the rumours of their wedding venue charging a staggering Rs 10 lakh per room. The couple got married last year in Udaipur

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha had a dreamy wedding in 2023. The couple got married at a hotel in Udaipur in the presence of family and friends. Around the time of their wedding, it was speculated that their extravagant wedding venue charged Rs 10 lakh per room. However, over a year after their wedding, the AAP MP has cleared the rumours around the cost of their wedding.

During a joint interview with Rajat Sharma, Parineeti and Raghav spoke about their wedding. Talking about the rumours around the expense of their wedding, Chadha said, "It was a five-star and not a seven-star hotel in Udaipur where 40 to 50 rooms were booked for guests and where the wedding took place. None of the rooms cost Rs 10 lakhs as is being alleged."

Parineeti recalls first conversation with Raghav

On the show, Raghav and Parineeti also spoke about their first meeting in London to meet secretly in Punjab until their wedding.

The actress recalled flying to London to receive an award where Raghav was also being recognised. While she did not know who he was , her brothers were a fan of Chadha. Parineeti said, “I did not know Raghav. My brothers were big fans of him. My brother Shivang told me to meet him. I told the organizers I wanted to meet Raghav. Raghav was sitting behind me. I went up to him. I said, ‘Hello, I am Parineeti, my brothers are big fans of you’. He replied, ‘How sweet’. He said, ‘We will catch up’. I said, sure, we’ll meet in Mumbai. Raghav replied: Why not meet here tomorrow? I was stunned." To this, Raghav Chadha responded with a playful statement, “Nek kaam me deri kaisi? (Why should I delay a good work.)"

The next morning, Parineeti and Raghav met with 10-12 other people for breakfast. In between conversation, the actress saw Raghav get up take a plate and fill it with food as he was hungry. Parineeti was taken aback by his candid and unfiltered side. At that moment, she thought to herself, “Yeh toh sahi banda hai. (He’s is amazing.)" and knew, “I am going to marry this man."

As Parineeti did not know much about Raghav, she later went to her room and Googled him. She Googled details about his career, age, and relationship status. Finding everything to be in her favour, she concluded, “Ab vyah toh main edey naal he karungi. (Now, I will only marry him.)"

After their meeting in London, Parineeti flew back to Punjab for a film shoot. Raghav said that they would meet secretly during that time. He recalled the time the actress sent her managers and security home and drove herself to him to meet alone. "Phir hum kisi khet khaliyan me aaram se baithey. (Then we sat at a farm)", Raghav revealed.