Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture of the adorable gift given to her and her husband Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, got an adorable gift from her mother Reena Chopra.

On Monday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a picture of the handmade painting where the couple can be seen holding it.

Another picture features the painting where the couple hold each other hands and showcase their engagement ring.

Parineeti called her mother 'greatest artist'.

She wrote, "The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it's a reflection of your love for the both of us. this is going to have a special place of honour in our home. Thankyou mom! @reenachopra.art,."

As soon as she treated her fans with a glimpse of the handmade painting, netizens praised her mom in the comment section.

A user wrote, "@reenachopra.art I am blown away ma'am... This is so damm beautiful and what a beautiful present."

Another fan commented, "OMG it's really unbelievable. She is truly a great artist."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

