Parineeti Chopra gave fans another treat by sharing behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures and videos from one of her "studio days" on Instagram

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra treats fans with sneak peek of her studio day x 00:00

Parineeti Chopra's love for singing is well-known, and she often shares her singing sessions with fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress recently gave fans another treat by sharing behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures and videos from one of her "studio days" on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

In the pictures, Parineeti is seen with a cup of coffee in hand, smiling in a selfie. But the real highlight was a video, where she is seen singing the popular song "Mein Pareshaan" from her debut film 'Ishaqzaade', which also starred Arjun Kapoor.

Parineeti captioned the post with "Studio day! My favourite," giving fans a glimpse into how much she enjoys singing and spending time in the studio.

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever