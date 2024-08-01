The duo entertained the audience with their funny anecdotes and interesting facts about the event. Varun Dhawan, in particular, revealed that the series' scenes were not shot in a studio

Amazon Prime Video announced November 7, 2024, as the premiere date of the eagerly anticipated Original series, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. The Indian series born from the world of Citadel is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

Varun Dhawan reveals that the Raj & DK series was shot in THESE locations

For the special occasion, the creators hosted a screening for media personnel and selected fans to watch the teaser of the web series for the first time ever! The event was graced by the series' stars, Varun Dhawan (Bunny) and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Honey). The duo entertained the audience with their funny anecdotes and interesting facts about the event. Varun Dhawan, in particular, revealed that the series' scenes were not shot in a studio but around Mumbai!

Yes, you read that right. Varun Dhawan said, "After Badlapur and October, I was shooting on real locations. Otherwise, it would only be sets and this and that, more glamorized. With this, we were shooting every day, one day in Bhandup, one day in Thane. I was like, 'This is an Amazon show? I thought they would take us to sets.' But they were like, 'No, it has to be on the streets.'"

About the series

The series features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Prime Video confirmed the premiere date of the series at a pulsating event attended by fans of Varun, Samantha, and Raj & DK, as they witnessed and partook in the innovative supersized date reveal of the series. The service also released an enthralling teaser that showcases the veritable non-stop action, impeccable performances, and visual scale of the new series that will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride when it launches this November. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s.

“We are thrilled to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited Citadel: Honey Bunny today. The Indian series in the world of Citadel blends the charm of the '90s with an immersive narrative and truly captivating performances by Samantha as Honey, Varun as Bunny, and the entire ensemble cast. The fictional series will take the audience back to the genesis of this international clandestine spy agency, delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise in the distinctive and sensational signature of Raj & DK that the audience has come to love, enjoy, and admire. The teeming excitement for the series has been palpable amongst super fans of Varun and Samantha and having them participate in this larger-than-life date reveal event is truly a memorable experience for everyone present,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.