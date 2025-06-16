The number of Chikungunya cases have seen massive increase with 115 cases reported in the first five months of this year against just 21 cases that were reported last year in the first five months of 2024

The civic body's Public Health Department has urged citizens to stay alert and follow safety measures to prevent the spread of diseases. Representational Pic/istock

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reported a noticeable rise in monsoon-related diseases across Mumbai in June 2025, compared to the same period last year. The city has so far witnessed 443 malaria and 93 dengue cases this month apart from other Vector borne diseases.

While 1,612 cases of Malaria were reported between January and May 2024, a total of 1,973 cases were reported this year in the same period.

In terms of Dengue cases, 347 cases were reported in the same period this year against 338 cases reported in the same period last year.

The number of Chikungunya cases have seen massive increase with 115 cases reported in the first five months of this year against just 21 cases that were reported last year in the first five months of 2024.

The BMC further informed that a total of 17,68,594 people from 3,70,928 houses were surveyed to conclude this data. This apart, of 34,557 breeding sources inspected, anopheles mosquito breeding was detected in 2,935 sources. Furthermore, of 5,40,534 and 5,80,832 houses and containers inspected, respectively, aedes mosquito breeding was detected in 12,454 sources.

As a preventative measure, the city civic body conducted fogging activity at 25,110 building premises across the city.

BMC’s advisory

1. Advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases - Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya

- Due to intermittent rainfall, citizens are advised to ensure that there is no stagnant water in or around their homes and in the vicinity of buildings. It is important to note that mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, as female mosquitoes lay their eggs there. Therefore, any stagnant water found should be drained immediately, and special care should be taken.

- Avoid collecting items like old tires, water tanks, pipes, plastic containers, etc., as water can accumulate in such clutter and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

- Use mosquito nets or mosquito repellent products, especially when sleeping during the day and at night.

- If you develop a fever, immediately contact the nearest BMC-operated Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana or BMC hospital for prompt and complete treatment.

2. Advisory for prevention of Leptospirosis

- If waded through stagnant rainwater, take prophylactic treatment as recommended by a physician within 72 hours.

- Avoid wading in rain waters/ flood waters.

- During heavy rain avoid walking barefoot. Whenever possible wear gum boots.

3. Precautionary measures for waterborne diseases (Gastro, Hepatitis, Typhoid)

- Avoid consuming street / uncovered food to prevent Gastro.

- Wash hands or use hand sanitizer before eating.

- Drink boiled water.

4. Advisory for Prevention of Covid-19

- Follow proper cough etiquette.

- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

- Take proper nutrition and adequate rest.

- High-risk individuals, especially those with low immunity (e.g., cancer patients, elderly people, and those with diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, etc.), should take extra precautions.