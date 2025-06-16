The decision to suspend water supply has been taken owing to the valve replacement and repair work on key pipelines. This includes the repair of a 1,350-mm diameter flow control valve on the Bandra water pipeline in Andheri and the replacement of a 900-mm diameter butterfly valve on the Versova water pipeline

The Mumbai civic body has appealed to residents to use water sparingly. Representational pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will impose a complete shutdown of water supply in certain parts of the K-West Ward (Andheri West, Vile Parle West, Oshiwara, Juhu, Versova, and Jogeshwari West) from 2 pm on Thursday to 1 am on Friday.

The 11-hour water cut has been imposed to undertake valve replacement and repair work on key pipelines in Andheri (West).

The work involves the repair of a 1,350-mm diameter flow control valve on the Bandra water pipeline under the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri (West), and the replacement of a 900-mm diameter butterfly valve on the Versova water pipeline.

Due to the shutdown of these pipelines, water supply will be fully suspended in the following areas:

Vile Parle (West)

Lallubhai Udyan, Lohia Nagar, Parle Gaothan, Milan Subway, Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme, Juhu Gaothan No 3, VM Road, Vile Parle (West), Moragaon, Juhu Gaothan 1 and 2.

(Regular supply timing: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

Andheri (West)

Gilbert Hill, Juhu Gully, Dhangarwadi, and Sagar City Society.

(Regular supply timing: 10 pm to 12:30 am)

The Mumbai civic body has appealed to residents to use water sparingly during this period.

Several parts of Thane to face 12-hour water cut on Thursday; full list of affected areas here

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that certain parts of the city will face a 12-hour water cut, starting 9 am on Thursday. The decision has been taken owing to the essential repair work undertaken by the Shahad Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM) Authority.

During this period, the Thane Municipal Corporation will manage water supply through its own sources, with a phased approach to ensure partial water availability across the city.

The affected areas are as follows:

Ghodbunder Road

Patlipada

Pawar Nagar

Kothari Compound

Azad Nagar

Dongripada

Waghbil

Anand Nagar

Kasarvadavali

Owale

Apart from these areas, certain parts of Samta Nagar, Ritu Park, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Jail, Saket, Uthalsar, Retibandar, Kalwa, and Mumbra will also experience a water cut from 9 pm until 9 am on Friday.

During this period, the Thane civic body has appealed to residents to store adequate water in advance and avoid wastage. It further stated that the supply might be available at a lower pressure for one-two days after the repairs are completed.