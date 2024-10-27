Clad in a white shirt and grey trousers, it was a regular day for Varun Dhawan, but here’s what happened when a woman suddenly rushed towards him at the airport

Varun Dhawan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Woman rushes to Varun Dhawan to thank him for visiting her daughter at the hospital: 'He doesn't know me' - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who recently attended a UFC event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening as he returned to the city. Clad in a white shirt and grey trousers, it was a regular day for Varun, but here’s what happened when a woman suddenly rushed towards him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman thanks Varun Dhawan for visiting her daughter at the hospital

A woman rushed towards Varun Dhawan at the airport and thanked him for visiting her ailing daughter at the hospital. She couldn’t stop praising the actor calling him wonderful and also asserted that he didn’t know her and did an act of kindness out of generosity. Varun, who remembered the woman, stopped by and shook hands with her before parting ways. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Varun Dhawan enjoys UFC night with Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur

Earlier, Varun shared pictures and videos from his outing with the “boys” Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the picture, Varun and Ranveer, who are new dads were seen enjoying the event along with Aditya, who perhaps is the most eligible bachelor in the country right now. Varun wrote in the caption, “Boys knight !!! Swipe right to see”. One of the videos also shows producer Dinesh Vijan putting a scoop of what appears to be ice cream in a cola.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in ‘Baby John’. It is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

He also awaits the release of the web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.