'The Archies' actress and Janhvi Kapoor's little sister Khushi Kapoor, a promising actor turns 24 today. Let's look into the midnight celebration of the fashionista with her boyfriend

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina joins her birthday pajama party, see pics x 00:00

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor celebrates her 24th birthday today. The actress is a GenZ fashion icon and has a huge fan following and an enigmatic social media presence. Long before her debut as Betty Cooper in 'The Archies' alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, she would get snapped by paparazzi in the city and was a guest at all the exquisite events of B-town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khushi took to Instagram to share some glimpses from her fun-filled, pink theme midnight celebration. She captioned the post

"Chapter 24"



My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration🥹🤍"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

Khushi Kapoor's impressive and 'ideal' midnight celebration

Khushi Kapoor's dearest friends Aaliyah Kashyap, Muskan Chanana, Tanisha Santoshi, and Pearl Malik organised a pajama party for the birthday girl. Aaliyah Kashyap's fiancé Shane Gregoire also made it to the party. Khushi's boyfriend Vedang Raina and father Boney Kapoor were also present at the party. Soon-to-be Bollywood actress Sanjay Kapoor's daughter and Khushi's cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor also made it to the party. Actress Anjini Dhawan was also present at the celebration. Although, seems like elder sister Janhvi Kapoor gave her little sister's birthday party a miss.

Everyone was seen wearing colour-coded pajamas to match the party's theme and vibe. The girls wore pink pajamas and the guys were seen in white. In a cute gesture for the birthday girl, everyone had 'KK' embroidered on their nightshirts denoting 'Khushi Kapoor'. Whereas Khushi herself was wearing a white and grey striped night suit. She also had a birthday crown on and looked adorable. Her dearest friend Aaliyah Kashyap also took to Instagram to wish the actress and share some unseen pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)

'The Archies' actress celebrated the occasion with a pink-heart-shaped cake decorated with pearls and strawberries. It looked like a fun-filled celebration.

Khushi's vacation with sister Janhvi Kapoor

Recently, Khushi went on a vacation with her elder sister and actress Janhvi Kapoor. They both shared adorable pictures from their getaway and the duo never fails to impress their fans with their humour and tendency to hop on to social media trends. Khushi shared a reel where the sisters are seen enacting the iconic diamond earring moment of the Kardashian sisters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

Khushi Kapoor's work front

Khushi has two projects in her pocket, the first one is with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan who made his impressive debut this year with Netflix's 'Maharaja'. An Adavit Chandan directorial, the film is said to be an adaptation of the Tamil film 'Love Today'. The romantic drama will be released in theatres on February 7, 2025. The actress also has a Dharma Production's rom-com titled 'Naadaniyaan'. The actress will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Saif-Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali and Suniel Shetty. It is touted to be the classic Dharma rom-com that made Hindi cinema popular.