Khushi Kapoor has four siblings- Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor- but she is clearly her father Boney Kapoor's favourite. Here are instances that prove the same

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Listen to this article Instances that prove Khushi Kapoor is forever her dad Boney Kapoor's favourite child x 00:00

Boney Kapoor has four kids but he has been clear for his extra love and bias towards his youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor. "I was definitely always the favourite and now everyone has accepted it finally," said Khushi during her debut appearance on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' when he was posed the question of being her dad's forever favourite.

Khushi being best part of Boney Kapoor's day

Janhvi Kapoor who had accompanied Khushi on the show also agreed with it by recalling initial days when it became evident that her dad exhibited favouritism towards Khushi. She said that in the middle of a work day, Boney would come home, play with Khushi and then feel recharged to carry on with the rest of the day. Janhvi said that she had to remind him of her existence.

When Khushi made her father walk for two hours

On the same show, Karan Johar recalled the episode of Khushi making her father walk for hours in London as he wanted to sit in a pink taxi. Janhvi said, “Khushi has been spoiled by papa. I was not like this.” The 'Dhadak' actor said that their father had blisters when Khushi made him walk two hours in search of the pink taxi. Khushi said, “He found the taxi also and made us sit in it.” Janhvi added, “But after two hours. The poor man had a knee problem.”

When Karan Johar asked why she was so obsessed with the pink taxi, Khushi said, “Because someone had made the mistake of pointing out that London had pink taxis. There were two pink taxis. So I refused to sit in a normal taxi. And they all look the same inside. I don’t know why I thought it would be anything different.”

Boney Kapoor cried for three days after watching The Archies

On the show, Khushi also revealed that her father got emotional after watching her debut film 'The Archies' at its premiere last year in December. She said that her father would not stop crying. Janhvi added, “He cried for three days!” To which Khushi said, “I would get random messages from him saying, ‘You are just so good beta.’ It was really cute and sweet!”

Janhvi also praised her little sister's debut film. She said it was an “obviously” emotional moment for her to see Khushi act on screen and then listed what her younger sister has in common with mother Sridevi.

“My biases aside, she is phenomenal, she is unreal. I have seen her for nine months, slog her a** off every day in every aspect of the film. She is a very quiet person and that is something she has in common with Mumma. But in front of the camera, she explodes. I didn’t know that all of this was cooking inside. I live with her, but I didn’t know that’s what it could convert to on screen. I really do think she is magical.”