Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are enjoying a fun-filled vacation. Latter shared a humorous video of them recreating the iconic Kardashians moment

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kardashian, but Indianized! Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recreate Kim's 'diamond earrings' video x 00:00

The Kapoor Sisters are back with another hilarious reel from their vacation. The duo recreated the iconic Kardashian sisters diamond earring moment. In the original video, Kim is screaming and crying because she lost her diamond earring in the ocean and Kourtney on hearing this casually replies, "Kim, there's people that are dying".

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recreate the iconic Kardashians moment

In the Kapoor sister's edition, there's ten times more drama and tons of overacting which makes it funnier. In this recreated version, Janhvi took on the role of Kim and she is crying in the ocean whereas Khushi enacts Kourtney. Both Janhvi and Khushi are sporting white bikinis in the video and they look absolutely stunning.

Fans are loving this avatar of Kapoor sisters and hilariously reacting to the video. The Kapoor sisters are enjoying their time on a vacation.

It is also interesting to note that Janhvi is often compared to the Kardashians because of her love for bodycon dresses and fitness. Earlier this year, when the duo appeared on 'Koffee with Karan', Karan Johar had funnily asked the probable name of a reality show on Kapoors. To this, Khushi had promptly replied 'Walmart Kardashians'. Karan Johar teasingly clarified, if she was referring themselves as 'sasta version' of the Kardashians, Janhvi's seemed quite offended to this remark of Karan.

Janhvi Kapoor dances with pop-star Rihanna

Janhvi is often seen sharing funny reels on her Instagram, sometimes with her crew and sometimes with celebrities. During the pre wedding bash of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, Janhvi had shared a video of dancing with Rihanna which had gone viral.

Upcoming projects of the Kapoor Sisters

Janhvi was last seen in 'Devara: Part 1' alongside 'Man of Masses' Jr.NTR. Janhvi will next be sharing screen with Siddharth Malhotra in 'Param Sundari' which is set to roll out in December. She will also be seen in 'RC 16'and 'Takht' which is directed by Karan Johar.

Khushi was last seen in 'The Archies' alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. Next she will be seen in an untitled romantic drama with Junaid Khan which will be directed by Advait Chandan. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7, 2025.