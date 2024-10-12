Apart from Khushi and Boney, Anupam Kher, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Poonam Dhillon, and others were also present at Sridevi Chowk's inaugration

In pic: Boney Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Watch! Emotional Boney & Khushi Kapoor inaugurate Sridevi Chowk in Lokhandwala, Mumbai x 00:00

Sridevi is one of the most iconic actresses in the film industry; there are only a few like her, and such legendary actresses deserve honour. Today, Sridevi was honoured with the unveiling of a chowk named after her in Lokhandwala. Her husband, Boney Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor attended the inauguration of the chowk on Saturday evening. At the small ceremony, Boney and Khushi were seen getting emotional. Apart from Khushi and Boney, Anupam Kher, veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Poonam Dhillon, and others were also present at the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sridevi Chowk inaugurated in Mumbai

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were clicked at Lokhandwala as they paid tribute to the late actress Sridevi by inaugurating a road junction in her name. In a video posted on a paparazzi account, Boney Kapoor can be seen revealing Sridevi's picture by pulling off the cloth from the chowk named after her. The ceremony happened at the chowk near Sridevi’s longtime residence, Green Acres Tower. The function took place on October 12 at around 6 PM. While Janhvi Kapoor wasn't present at the ceremony, Khushi and Boney looked evidently emotional.

As the video was posted, many fans reacted to it. One wrote, "The daughter is actually missing her mom." "The death of Sridevi ji is still a mystery," another one said. A third fan wrote, "Sridevi, respect."

About legendary actress Sridevi

The late superstar actress Sridevi will forever be remembered for the varied roles she portrayed in her career spanning many years. Although her life was out there in the media, there are still some facts about her that you might not know. Not many people may know this, and for those who don’t, this piece of information will definitely come as a shock. The truth is that Sridevi was not her real name. Her real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She changed her name to Sridevi as her screen name.

She married producer Boney in 1996 and had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, in 1997 and 2000. On February 24, 2018, Sridevi was found dead in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai. She was attending a family wedding when she accidentally drowned.