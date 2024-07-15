Janhvi Kapoor's response to her marriage news leaves everyone in splits, read what she said

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was taken aback when she was asked about her marriage plans with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor was busy over the weekend with the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Come Monday, the actress is back to work. While she was spotted with her 'Ulajh' co-stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew, the paparazzi seem to not have not done with the wedding fever. As Jnahvi posed for the paparazzi, she got a question that left her puzzled.

Fror context, Janhvi had shared a Instagram story where she spoke about sharing a secret soon. To this a reporter asked, "Is it a wedding news?" A puzzled Janhvi immediately said, "Are you mad?" Her reaction got everyone at the venue laughing.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya. The two are often spotted together and were also spotted together at Anant and Radhika's wedding. At the wedding, a video of the Kapoor sisters (Janhvi and Khushi) were seen posing with their respective partners. The couples seemed to have confirmed their relationship. Khushi has been rumoured to be dating her 'Archies' co-star Vedang Raina. The two have been spotted together on several occasions and also hype-up each other on Instagram,

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya while speaking to Mirchi Plus, said, “He (Shikhar Pahariya) has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams, and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other.” The actor also acknowledged her boyfriend and their relationship by flaunting her ‘Shiku’ necklace at the Maidaan screening, which caught everyone’s attention.

About Ulajh:

Ulajh delves into the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life.Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the film. In the 56-second video, Jahnvi is shown determined to seek revenge against those who betrayed her and her country.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."