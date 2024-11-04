Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has come on board for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'. He will play a cop in the film that is reportedly based on a true and disturbing incident

Months after Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana walked out of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ‘Raazi’ filmmaker has got Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on board for the same to play a cop. Tentatively titled ‘Daayra’, the film is reportedly based on a true and disturbing incident.

Prithviraj Sukumaran connected with the script

A source close to the production informed India Today, "After Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra exited 'Daayra' due to scheduling conflicts, Prithviraj was approached. He connected with the script and the film's message. His role is essential to driving the narrative, while Kareena's character will show her in a new light, exuding strength, vulnerability, and intuition."

Why Ayushmann Khurrana walked out of ‘Daayra’

A source informed mid-day, “Ayushmann’s music tour is already announced, and it includes multiple performances across major US cities. Plus, besides ‘Border 2’, he has committed to two movies, one with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, and another with Maddock Films. The dates are currently being negotiated for all the projects, but Meghna’s movie is not on his list.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

On the Bollywood front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen as an antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F are also seen in significant parts.

He was also seen headlining 'Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)'. Directed by Blessy, the film is based on Benyamin's bestseller 2008 novel of the same name and portrays the actual tale of Najeeb, an immigrant labourer from Kerala who is forced into slavery on a distant goat farm in a Middle Eastern nation.

Moving forward, Prithviraj wrapped the third schedule wrap of his upcoming directorial film 'L2E: Empuraan'. The film starring Mohanlal is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer'. The first part of the franchise received massive responses from the fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with them. 'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The official release date of the film is still awaited.