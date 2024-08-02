Ayushmann exits director Meghna’s next with Kareena; sources say actor unable to allot dates as he has two films, music tour lined up

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor

In June, news broke that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana were being brought together by filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for a hard-hitting drama, based on the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case (Fresh jodi, June 18). There was much interest around the project as fans were curious to see the new on-screen pair. However, now, mid-day has exclusively learnt that the leading man has stepped back from the project. What brought on this decision? From what we hear, a scheduling conflict. It turns out Khurrana has two major projects this year, which has made it difficult for him to fit this film in his date diary.

Sources tell us that Gulzar is planning to kick off her project, reportedly titled Daayra, by the year-end. That clashes with Khurrana’s plans, as he also has a music tour lined up in November. A source says, “Ayushmann’s music tour is already announced, and it includes multiple performances across major US cities. Plus, besides Border 2, he has committed to two movies, one with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, and another with Maddock Films. The dates are currently being negotiated for all the projects, but Meghna’s movie is not on his list.” The production team has been informed, and Gulzar is said to be scouting for a suitable replacement.