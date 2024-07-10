Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2024 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Meghna Gulzar shared a rare photo on Instagram featuring her mother and veteran actress Rakhee, with her father Gulzar, enjoying the Mumbai monsoon.

Rakhee with Gulzar and family Pic/Instagram

As heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai, beginning the week with the usual woes like waterlogging, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar shared a rare photo on Instagram featuring her mother and veteran actress Rakhee, with her father Gulzar, enjoying the weather with samosas and chai. 


Meghna wrote, “Samose, chai aur baarish…Bliss!” In the picture clicked by the ‘Raazi’ director, Rakhee can be seen wearing a yellow kurta and feeding a morsel to Meghna’s son. They are joined by the filmmaker’s husband and her father Gulzar in his regular white attire. The spread looked delicious with plates of samosas, dhoklas, chutneys, and a side of chilies. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar)


Sampooran Singh Kalra, also known as Gulzar, has penned several memorable and iconic songs in Hindi cinema. He started his career as a lyricist with the film 'Kabuliwala', starring Balraj Sahni. He has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including 'Maachis', 'Aandhi', 'Mausam', 'Khushboo', 'Parichay' and 'Koshish'. The legendary lyricist and poet was honoured with the Jnanpith Award in February this year.

Talking about Rakhee, she will be next seen in the Bengali film 'Aamar Boss.' The film, which was supposed to be released in June, is expected to hit the theatres in December 2024. The film marks the comeback of Rakhee to the big screen after 21 years.

Meanwhile, Meghna directed ‘Sam Bahadur’which hit the big screens in December 2023. Vicky Kaushal played Sam Manekshaw in the biopic. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar and he died of pneumonia at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94. His career in the army spanned over four decades. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

'Sam Bahadur' marked Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after 'Raazi'. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Vicky received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film

(With inputs from ANI)

