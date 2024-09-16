Prithviraj Sukumaran purchased the luxury duplex at an impressive amount of Rs 30.6 crore. The actor and his wife Supriya Menon are proud owners of another house in the same area

Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife Pic/Instagram

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had a great run at the movies with his latest release 'Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)' has reportedly made a luxury purchase in the city. Prithviraj has shelled out a whopping amount to purchase a duplex apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area in Bandra. It seems like the celebrities are nestling in this posh area for a shorter commute to fulfill professional commitments.

Prithviraj Sukumaran buys duplex in Mumbai for Rs 30 crore

Prithviraj purchased the luxury duplex at an impressive amount of Rs 30.6 crore. The property was secured by Prithviraj Productions Private Limited owned by the actor. Prithviraj and his wife Supriya Menon are proud owners of another house worth about Rs 17 crore in the same area.

As per a report by Square Yards, Prithviraj’s duplex spreads across 2,971 sq. ft. approximately. It also comes with four dedicated car parking spaces. The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.84 crore as well as a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj was recently seen in 'Guruvayoorambala Nadayil'. It is directed by Vipin Das, best known for his acclaimed hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The film is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and C V Sarathy.

Prithviraj was also seen as an antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F are also seen in significant parts in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024. It faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Prithviraj was seen headlining 'Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)'. Directed by Blessy, the film is based on Benyamin's bestseller 2008 novel of the same name and portrays the actual tale of Najeeb, an immigrant labourer from Kerala who is forced into slavery on a distant goat farm in a Middle Eastern nation.

Moving forward, Prithviraj wrapped the third schedule wrap of his upcoming directorial film 'L2E: Empuraan'. The film starring Mohanlal is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer'. The first part of the franchise received massive responses from the fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with them. 'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The official release date of the film is still awaited.