Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Prithviraj Sukumaran nearly rejected ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ for this reason 

Updated on: 02 April,2024 04:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who essays the antagonist in the film, recently opened up on how his ‘Salaar’ director Prashant Neel convinced him to be a part of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Pic/Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran nearly rejected 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' for this reason 
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is all set to release on April 10. The action entertainer has been touted to give the audience an experience of a lifetime. The movie has been the talk of the town since the day of its announcement and has one of the best ensemble casts, with foot-tapping music to jaw-dropping stunts.


Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who essays the antagonist in the film, recently opened up on how his ‘Salaar’ director Prashant Neel convinced him to be a part of the action entertainer, which he nearly rejected. 


He said, “I was caught bang in the middle of 'Salaar' and also another film I'm doing. Also, I am a part-time filmmaker so I know how difficult it is to do a cast-heavy film like ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, With Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, so many people's availability and dates have to sync with each other. Then I told Ali (Abbas Zafar)I didn't want to come into this and then completely spoil the whole plan. I loved the narration. The very first narration just blew me over. I immediately switched off and told my wife and my manager that we had to make this film happen. But it just seemed like it was not going to happen."


He continued, "You won't believe I was shooting for Salaar's climax. I remember this because I was completely drenched in blood and was talking about 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with director Prashant Neel. I was talking about the film for 10-15 minutes and then Prashant turned around and said, 'If you let this film go, you will be very sad' and I was like, 'Probably'. And then that night something happened that moved another film of mine a little bit. Then Ali really adjusted and moved around a few things for me. He got me to travel two and a half days to Glendale in Scotland to shoot for four hours and then two and a half days back to my location in Manali. So that is how particular Ali was."

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

