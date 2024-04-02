Breaking News
02 April,2024
Known for his dynamic performances and iconic roles, Akshay Kumar has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of audiences across the globe.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff. It will hit the big screens on April 10, which is also Eid. In a recent conversation, the actor opened up about exploring diverse genres in cinema.


Known for his dynamic performances and iconic roles, Akshay Kumar has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of audiences across the globe. From portraying real-life heroes to hilarious comedy roles and on-screen action, Akshay's versatility knows no bounds. 


Reflecting on his approach to exploring different genres, he said, "I don't stick to one kind of genre. I keep on jumping from one genre to another. Whether successful or unsuccessful, from the beginning of my career that is what I have done and nobody can stop me. From social to comedy, and action, I will always keep it different. I won't stick to just one depending on what's working. I start getting bored and want to try something new. Whether it's ‘Toilet’, ‘Airlift’ or ‘Rustom’, and many others. Sometimes it's a success and sometimes it's not, but you just have to keep working hard."


With anticipation building for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Akshay Kumar expresses optimism, stating, "I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it will bring us all some good luck."

Loaded with action, the film will portray Akshay and Tiger as two egotistical psychos tasked with taking down Prithviraj Sukumaran's masked villain. Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha are also a part of the film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

Akshay also has ‘Housefull 5’, the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which has been titled ‘Sarfira’. Besides that, he has the multi-starrer ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe drama ‘Singham Again’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Sky Force’, ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ - a Marathi film where he plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’, and ‘Hera Pheri 3’. 

(With inputs from ANI)

