Dressed in a pristine kurta, Akshay Kumar graciously attended the grand ceremony held at NSCI, Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar with Shri Hansratna Surishwarji

Akshay Kumar offers first meal to Shri Hansratna Surishwarji as he breaks fast after 180 days - see pics

In a touching gesture, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar had the honour of offering bhog (meal) to Shri Hansratna Surishwarji, an esteemed Jain Monk who concluded his 180-day fast at NSCI, Mumbai, on March 31. Dressed in a pristine kurta, Akshay Kumar graciously attended the grand ceremony.

Shri Hansratna Surishwarji is the only monk to complete this fast the seventh time, sustaining himself solely on water. And it was indeed a blessed moment for Akshay as he got this wonderful opportunity to help him break his fast. As per Jain scriptures, Lord Mahavir fasted for 180 days twice to promote peace with non-violence and Hansratna Swami will be one of 12 people in Jain history to have fasted for 180 days.

For Akshay Kumar, a strong believer in Hansratna Swami, this meaningful encounter serves as a testament to his values of compassion and respect for spiritual traditions, which have been seen many times before. As he interacted with Shri Hansratna Surishwarji and his community, Akshay demonstrated his genuine sincerity and humility, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

He also has ‘Housefull 5’, the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which has been titled ‘Sarfira’. Besides that, he has the multi-starrer ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe drama ‘Singham Again’, ‘Sky Force’, ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ - a Marathi film where he plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’, and ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Akshay recently completed filming for his upcoming movie 'Khel Khel Mein' co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor. The movie is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for helming romantic-comedy 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. It also features Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been on a sabbatical from movies for a while, is part of the cast as well.

(With inputs from ANI)