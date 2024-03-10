Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle to kick start second schedule, shoot till monsoons

Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article Back to the laughter riot x 00:00

The much-anticipated third instalment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle, is gearing up for its next schedule in Mumbai. The star-studded comedy, helmed by Ahmed Khan, went on floors in December. The second schedule is starting in March, after Akshay Kumar wrapped up his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot in January and February.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source close to the production reveals, “A massive set is being built. A large number of scenes will be canned in Sea Princess [hotel] from later this month to early next month. [The progress] depends on set construction. It’s going to be a chock-a-block schedule till Monsoons. After which, Akshay will move to the shoot of Housefull 5.” The early part of the schedule is set to feature a grand song sequence.

Shreyas Talpade, who recently underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack, is also set to join the schedule. Welcome to the Jungle, also starring Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma, among others, is marked for December 20 this year.