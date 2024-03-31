Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting of Khel Khel Mein
Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting of 'Khel Khel Mein'

Updated on: 31 March,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Apart from Akshay Kumar, 'Khel Khel Mein' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Fardeen Khan

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Superstar Akshay Kumar has completed filming for his upcoming movie "Khel Khel Mein", co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor. The movie is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for helming romantic-comedy "Happy Bhag Jayegi" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh". It also features Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.


Actor Fardeen Khan, who has been on a sabbatical from movies for a while, is part of the cast as well.


Production house T-Series shared the update about the film on its official social media handles on Friday night.


"That's a wrap! Filming for #KhelKhelMein starring #AkshayKumar #TaapseePannu #VaaniKapoor #AmmyVirk #AdityaSeal #PragyaJaiswal & #FardeenKhan in the lead has concluded. Brace yourself for an exhilarating mix of laughter and drama, written and directed by #MudassarAziz," the post read.

 
 
 
 
 
The movie started shooting in October last year.

"Khel Khel Mein" is presented and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl. Also produced by Shashi Sinha and Ajay Rai.

