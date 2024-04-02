Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran fasted for 3 days to film nude scene, drank vodka to drain water from body 

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a labourer Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes in Saudi Arabia.

A still from Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Pic/X

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is garnering praise for the survival drama film ‘Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life’ underwent a rigorous physical transformation. The movie is based on the novel 'Aadujeevitham', one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated into 12 different languages, including those that are foreign. Penned by noted writer Benyamin it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad. He finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia.

Cinematographer Sunil KS recently opened up about Prithviraj's nude scene in the film for which the actor prepped in a disciplined manner. “For the naked scene, Prithviraj was fasting for three days, not even water on the last day; before the shoot, he took 30ML Vodka to drain the remaining water from the body. He was carried in a chair to the location. We needed to lift him from the chair before the shot.”

Produced by Visual Romance, and directed by National Award Winner Blessy, ‘Aadujeevitham’ also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor KR Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

The film was released in theatres on March 28.

Apart from this, Sukumaran will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Prithviraj, who essays a villainous role in the film, has hijacked a potent, powerful, and dangerous weapon, and Akshay and Tiger are entrusted with the task of getting it back safely. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024, on the occasion of Eid. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Besides that, the actor will also be seen in 'Sarzameen' alongside Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Last month, he announced the third schedule wrap of his upcoming directorial film 'L2E: Empuraan'. The film starring Mohanlal is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer'. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)