Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been threatened again, with an alarming message allegedly from someone claiming to be linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demanding an apology or a hefty payment for his safety.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a fresh threat, as reported by a police official on Tuesday. The threat, which was sent to the Mumbai traffic police helpline, has left authorities concerned for the actor's safety. According to the police, the message was read around midnight by an officer who was monitoring the helpline.

The individual behind the threat claims to be a brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The message was quite alarming, stating that if Salman Khan wishes to remain alive, he must either visit the temple of the Bishnoi community to apologise or pay a sum of Rs 5 crore. The sender went on to threaten that if Khan fails to comply, there would be dire consequences, implying that the gang is still operational and would carry out their threats.

In light of this new threat, the police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the message. They have also increased security measures around Salman Khan to ensure his safety. The police are looking into potential links between this threat and Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated on a range of serious charges, including attempted murder and extortion.

This incident is not isolated, as Salman Khan has faced threats in the past, primarily linked to the Bishnoi gang. The Bishnoi community has a longstanding feud with the actor, dating back to a 1998 incident involving the alleged poaching of endangered blackbucks during the filming of "Hum Saath-Saath Hain." This has made Salman Khan a target for threats from members of this community.

The police are taking this situation seriously, and the increased security for Salman Khan is a precautionary measure amid the ongoing investigation. The actor's fanbase and the wider public are now on alert as they await further developments regarding this concerning situation.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as threats against high-profile individuals like Salman Khan highlight the serious nature of gang-related violence in India. The police urge anyone with information about the threat to come forward and assist in the investigation, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring the safety of the actor and addressing the ongoing challenges posed by organised crime in the region.

(With inputs from PTI)