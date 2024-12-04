Breaking News

Man enters actor Salman Khan’s shooting venue in Mumbai, issues threats in name of Lawrence Bishnoi; held

Updated on: 04 December,2024 10:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The suspect was immediately held and taken to the Shivaji Park Police Station for questioning, an official said

Man enters actor Salman Khan’s shooting venue in Mumbai, issues threats in name of Lawrence Bishnoi; held

Salman Khan. File Pic/AFP

Man enters actor Salman Khan’s shooting venue in Mumbai, issues threats in name of Lawrence Bishnoi; held
In a shocking incident, a man allegedly entered the shooting venue of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in central Mumbai and allegedly issued threats in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an official said on Wednesday.


The suspect was immediately held and taken to the Shivaji Park Police Station for questioning, the official said.


According to the police sources, the incident took when the suspect managed to gain access to the set where Salman Khan was scheduled to shoot.


Further details in the matter are awaited.

The Mumbai Police has stepped up Salman Khan's security after a firing incident that took place at the actors Bandra residence in April this year.

In April, two motorcyclists had opened fire outside Salman Khan's house.

They had shot four bullets outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra west, where the actor lives, before fleeing.

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had purportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting outside his home later.

Anmol, who is wanted in India and is believed to be living abroad, had referred to the firing as a "trailer" in a Facebook post. He also warned the actor in a social media post.

