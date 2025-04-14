Dressed in a traditional white and golden saree, Janhvi Kapoor looked radiant as she embraced the spirit of the Tamil and Malayalam New Year. Watch her post below

Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor ushered in the joyous celebrations of Vishu and Puthandu with a heartfelt message for her fans on Instagram. Dressed in a traditional white and golden saree, Janhvi looked radiant as she embraced the spirit of the Tamil and Malayalam New Year. Her wishes reflected how deeply rooted she is in her traditions.

Janhvi’s attempt at Malayalam and Tamil

In the video, Janhvi wished her fans a beautiful New Year and encouraged them to begin it with renewed confidence and spirit. The actor, who is shooting for Param Sundari, wrote, “Happy Vishu and Happy Puthandu! My Malayali and Tamil fam, I hope you guys have the best year ahead, filled with love, prosperity, and happiness. You guys have always given me so much love and encouragement and made me feel like a part of ya’ll - and it’s meant so much to me. I wouldn’t feel worthy of that privilege if I didn’t at least try to speak in your sweet, sweet language. So, here is my attempt. Please forgive me for my mistakes; I’m still learning but will get there soon, I promise.”

Janhvi’s respect for her roots

It was a meaningful moment that beautifully reflected Janhvi’s deep connection to her faith and the cultural values she holds dear. In many ways, she’s carrying forward a legacy and respect for her roots — something her mother, Sridevi, also held close. She continues to stand out as one of the few new-age actors who prefer to keep things simple and grounded. Whether it’s her tradition of visiting the Tirupati Temple before every film release or taking the time to send heartfelt wishes to her fans during every festival, Janhvi has always stayed connected to her roots, embracing her faith and culture with quiet grace.

Janhvi’s work front

Janhvi is currently busy with Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari. She will be seen sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in her next. Set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari." It is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on July 25, 2025.

Additionally, Janhvi also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty. Furthermore, Janhvi is also the leading lady for Ram Charan's RC 16.