Breaking News
Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources
Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet
Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day
Mumbai weather updates: ‘Nothing really works against this heat’
Four minors booked for Rs 9 lakh gold extortion bid in Ulhasnagar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Please forgive me Janhvi Kapoor attempts to speak in Malayalam and Tamil as she extends Vishu and Puthandu wishes

‘Please forgive me’: Janhvi Kapoor attempts to speak in Malayalam and Tamil as she extends Vishu and Puthandu wishes

Updated on: 14 April,2025 03:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dressed in a traditional white and golden saree, Janhvi Kapoor looked radiant as she embraced the spirit of the Tamil and Malayalam New Year. Watch her post below

‘Please forgive me’: Janhvi Kapoor attempts to speak in Malayalam and Tamil as she extends Vishu and Puthandu wishes

Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
‘Please forgive me’: Janhvi Kapoor attempts to speak in Malayalam and Tamil as she extends Vishu and Puthandu wishes
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor ushered in the joyous celebrations of Vishu and Puthandu with a heartfelt message for her fans on Instagram. Dressed in a traditional white and golden saree, Janhvi looked radiant as she embraced the spirit of the Tamil and Malayalam New Year. Her wishes reflected how deeply rooted she is in her traditions. 


Janhvi’s attempt at Malayalam and Tamil


In the video, Janhvi wished her fans a beautiful New Year and encouraged them to begin it with renewed confidence and spirit. The actor, who is shooting for Param Sundari, wrote, “Happy Vishu and Happy Puthandu! My Malayali and Tamil fam, I hope you guys have the best year ahead, filled with love, prosperity, and happiness. You guys have always given me so much love and encouragement and made me feel like a part of ya’ll - and it’s meant so much to me. I wouldn’t feel worthy of that privilege if I didn’t at least try to speak in your sweet, sweet language. So, here is my attempt. Please forgive me for my mistakes; I’m still learning but will get there soon, I promise.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi’s respect for her roots

It was a meaningful moment that beautifully reflected Janhvi’s deep connection to her faith and the cultural values she holds dear. In many ways, she’s carrying forward a legacy and respect for her roots — something her mother, Sridevi, also held close. She continues to stand out as one of the few new-age actors who prefer to keep things simple and grounded. Whether it’s her tradition of visiting the Tirupati Temple before every film release or taking the time to send heartfelt wishes to her fans during every festival, Janhvi has always stayed connected to her roots, embracing her faith and culture with quiet grace.

Janhvi’s work front 

Janhvi is currently busy with Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari. She will be seen sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in her next. Set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari." It is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on July 25, 2025.

Additionally, Janhvi also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty. Furthermore, Janhvi is also the leading lady for Ram Charan's RC 16.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

janhvi kapoor tamil nadu festival Param Sundari bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK