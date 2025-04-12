Ananya Birla gifted a purple Lamborghini to actress Janhvi Kapoor. The car arrived at the actress's residence on Friday, April 11

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Birla

Janhvi Kapoor receives purple Lamborghini worth nearly Rs 5 crore as gift from Ananya Birla

A purple Lamborghini was seen arriving at Janhvi Kapoor's Mumbai residence on Friday. The car came wrapped in a gift bow of the same color, with the sender’s name on it. The luxury car, which costs anywhere between Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore, is a thoughtful gift from Ananya Birla. The arrival of the lavish car at Kapoor’s residence drew the attention of onlookers.

Ananya gifts Janhvi a luxury car

Videos of the purple car being driven to Janhvi’s residence surfaced online on Friday. The vehicle was accompanied by a large gift box with a tag that read, "With love etc, Ananya Birla."

Ananya Birla and Janhvi Kapoor have reportedly been friends for a long time. Ananya, the daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla, is an entrepreneur and a well-known musician. She launched her music career with her debut single Livin’ the Life in 2016, produced by Jim Beanz.

According to reports, Ananya will soon be launching her makeup brand, for which Janhvi will be the face. The gift from Ananya is said to be a thank-you gesture to Janhvi for being associated with her brand.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

The actress was last seen on screen in the film Devara: Part 1, which marked her Telugu film debut. The film also stars Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She is currently shooting for Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul.

Janhvi’s upcoming film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-starring Ishaan Khatter, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The film will be screened in the "Un Certain Regard" section — a category known for showcasing artistic cinema from around the world.

Homebound is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24.