Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in ‘Mr. and Mrs Mahi’, talked in a recent interview about the paparazzi culture

In Pic: Jahnvi Kapoor

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor on paparazzi clicking actresses from the wrong angle: ‘They are forced to listen to me’ x 00:00

Celebrities have been raising the issue of paparazzi clicking them from the wrong angle. Now, Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about this discussion and shared that since she called them out, the paparazzi have stopped clicking her from behind. Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in ‘Mr. and Mrs Mahi’, talked in a recent interview about the paparazzi culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation on a recent episode of Male Feminists, Kapoor said, “I think I said something while promoting 'Mahi,' ‘Please, galat angle se mat lena,’ and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Arre, mudo mudo (No, we will not click from behind. Turn around)!’ Even if it is a demonstration, I really appreciate it. They put like, ‘Guess who is this’ from the back shot, and that gets the maximum amount of clickbait. So of course, they will pick on that, but I don't think that justifies such decisions. I can say that I don't like how I am being shown in this. I am not comfortable with people seeing this much of me that way. They are forced to listen to me because this is my decision and my choice.”

Further, while talking about how she made the conversation palatable, Janhvi said, "Aur maine bola bhi kaise (And how did I say that)… this is also a trope that I feel a lot of women use, that I have used a lot. That I don't want to be putting off in my opinion. I want to bahut pyaar se, buddhu ban ke bas bolna chahti hoon (I want to casually put my point with love)."

Janhvi recently got hospitalized, and media reports stated that it was a case of severe food poisoning. On the work front, the actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen essaying the role of the Deputy High Commissioner of the embassy in "Ulajh." The film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.

On the personal front, Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya, and the duo was seen together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding ceremony. The lovebirds even posed together at the function.