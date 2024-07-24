"Karle galatiyan...": Janhvi Kapoor shares dance video from 'Shaukan' track

Janhvi was recently admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai due to deteriorating health and was diagnosed with food poisoning

Picture Courtesy/Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being treated for food poisoning, shared a fun dance video featuring her latest track 'Shaukan' from the upcoming thriller 'Ulajh'.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Jahnvi shared a reel video where she can be seen wearing a black tube top and brown flared trousers while dancing to the song 'Shaukan', sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and Shashwat Sachdev.

She captioned the post: "Karle galatiyan... and never play safe with #shaukan."

'Shaukan' is composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev and features the voices of Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and Shashwat Sachdev. The lyrics, penned by Kumaar, perfectly complement the electrifying beats of the dance number.

The makers also recently unveiled the trailer of the film which showcases Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.

