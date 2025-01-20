Breaking News
Updated on: 21 January,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Janhvi Kapoor has been diligently training in Mohiniyattam for Param Sundari; Imtiaz Ali is searching for actors to cast as leads in his forthcoming romantic film

Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Going the extra mile



Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra


Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are teaming up for Param Sundari, marking their first on-screen collaboration. As anticipation builds, sources reveal that Janhvi has been diligently training in Mohiniyattam, a classical dance form from Kerala. This graceful solo dance, inspired by the mythical female form of the Hindu god Vishnu, demands immense precision. While we don’t condone this kind of stereotyping, it will be thrilling to watch Janhvi perform the Mohiniyattam.


Seeking stars

Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina and Imtiaz Ali
Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina and Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali is searching for actors to cast as leads in his forthcoming romantic film. Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina have reportedly auditioned for the roles. Although they are strong contenders, the casting is yet to be finalised, with other prominent actors also under consideration. Vedang, who debuted as Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023), has been making waves in the industry. Ananya is winning hearts after Call Me Bae and CTRL (2024), and is currently gearing up for the release of Chand Mera Dil, alongside Lakshya. We are eagerly waiting to see what Imtiaz will bring to the screen after Amar Singh Chamkila (2024).  

