Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar tied the knot with Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a Kashmir-based businessman in 2016. He is reportedly almost 10 years younger than the actress

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Urmila Matondkar files for divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of marriage: Report x 00:00

Bollywood actress and 90s icon Urmila Matondkar, who tied the knot with Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a Kashmir-based businessman, in 2016, has filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage. Interestingly, Urmila was spotted in the city by the paparazzi on Monday evening. She was a rare sight but obliged the shutterbugs for photographs.

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir’s divorce not mutual

A source informed Hindustan Times, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms.” Mohsin is reportedly almost 10 years younger than the actress.

Urmila Matondkar’s political stint

Urmila Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North constituency and resigned from the party in September 2019 citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress". In December 2020 she joined Shiv Sena.

Urmila Matondkar’s acting front

Urmila Matondkar entered the film industry as a child artist. She first appeared in BR Chopra's 'Karm', the Marathi film 'Zaakol', and Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom'. As an adult, Matondkar opened her account in 1989 with T.K. Rajeev Kumar's Malayalam blockbuster 'Chanakyan', opposite Kamal Haasan, and launched her Bollywood career with N Chandra's 1991 action drama 'Narsimha'.

Matondkar gained national recognition, however, with Ram Gopal Verma's romantic drama 'Rangeela' (1995) and since then she has portrayed a range of intense characters, including a serial killer, obsessive lover, and possessed woman in projects such as 'Judaai', 'Satya', 'Jungle', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', and 'Kaun'. She was last seen on the small screen as a judge on the dance reality show 'DID Super Moms' in 2022.

Like the other 90s actresses, Urmila Matondkar is set to debut on the OTT platform. Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the series 'Tiwari' is said to be a thriller, based on an emotional mother-daughter story. In the poster, Urmila could be seen with a rustic look, with injury marks on her body and white cloth tied to her hand. The series is now in pre-production.

