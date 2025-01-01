The crime branch teams nabbed the trio from Phule Nagar area on Wednesday morning, while an another suspect accused is on the run, an official said

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday within 12 hours after they allegedly killed their 34-year-old friend in Nashik following a drunken brawl on New Year's eve, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accused forced the victim, identified as Laxman Gare, to accompany them to a vacant plot at 10 pm on Tuesday, an official said.

He said that they also allegedly consumed liquor at the spot.

"Amid heated arguments over some old enmity, Gare was attacked with a stone. When police received information about the incident, the victim was rushed to the civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the official said, according to the PTI.

The crime branch teams nabbed the accused Shubham Mirke (21), Arun Balu Valvi (21) and Rizwan Raisuddin Qazi (29) from Phule Nagar area around 10 AM on Wednesday. Another accused is on the run, the news agency reported.

Four held for killing two brothers over Rs 30,000 dispute in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Two brothers were allegedly killed by their relatives over a financial dispute of Rs 30,000 in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of four persons, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The victims are identified as Ravi Rathod (35) and his elder brother Deepak Rathod (40).

According to the PTI, the police said Ravi had taken Rs 20,000 from bangle wholesaler Badansingh Rathod's son eight months ago under the pretext of buying him a motorcycle but failed to keep the word. Ravi also purchased bangles worth Rs 10,000 from Badansingh's shop, but the bill remained unpaid.

On Sunday evening, Badansingh, his brother-in-law, and a nephew confronted Ravi near a garden in Gandhibagh area.

When Deepak arrived at the spot and tried to intervene, the brother duo was attacked with sharp weapons.

Ravi died on the spot and Deepak succumbed to his injuries later in the night, police said.

Police arrested Badansingh Rathod (45), his son Abhishek (24), Manoj Rathod, and Vivek Rathod (18) after registering a murder case. A fifth suspect, Sonu Badansingh Rathod, is on the run, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)