In his address, CM Fadnavis expressed confidence that the state's progress would be powered by the collective efforts of everyone

CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article CM Fadnavis extends New Year greetings, appeals for unity for progressive Maharashtra x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his New Year message to the people of the state, called for unity among all citizens to ensure that Maharashtra continues its journey towards becoming a progressive and dynamic state.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Fadnavis stated that the people of Maharashtra-- especially workers, farmers, and every section of society--must come together to accelerate the state's growth in the coming year, an official CMO statement said.

In his address, CM Fadnavis expressed confidence that the state's progress would be powered by the collective efforts of everyone.

He said, "Maharashtra will not stop now. Let us pledge and unite to build a new, progressive Maharashtra."

CM Fadnavis further wished prosperity, peace, and happiness to the people of the state in the new year.

He said, "I hope the coming year brings joy, contentment, and prosperity. Let us continue to keep the flag of Maharashtra’s progress flying high, and may we receive the energy and spirit to do so."

The Chief Minister stated that the vision is modernising Maharashtra while preserving its rich cultural heritage

“Under the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other great saints, we aim to keep Maharashtra at the forefront in the era of modernization. Our hardworking farmers, laborers, and creators in arts, sports, literature, and culture have significantly contributed to the state's glory," CM Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the state’s efforts in sectors like agriculture, irrigation, education, health, industry, energy, and information technology. He stressed the importance of environmental conservation, as well as promoting peace, mutual respect, and social harmony.

CM Fadnavis wished the people of Maharashtra a prosperous new year, praying for a future where the state's progress continues without interruption.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday conveyed his greetings and good wishes to the people on the occasion of the New Year 2025.

In his message, he said, "As we welcome the new year, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra and all fellow countrymen. May this year bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to all."

"Let us in this year commit ourselves to contributing toward the goal of Viksit Bharat—a developed, progressive, and inclusive India. As the most progressive State with a rich culture, spirit of enterprise and values, Maharashtra holds an important role in this mission," he added.