Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches

Pic/PTI

The officials on Tuesday said that more than 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve, reported news agency PTI.

Also, celebrations at various hotels, restaurants and malls are likely to continue till the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hence, police have made arrangements for a strict vigil to avoid any untoward incident in the city, an official said, reported PTI.

More than 12,000 police constables, 2,184 officers, 53 assistant commissioners, 29 deputy commissioners and eight additional commissioner-rank officers have been deployed as part of the security arrangements, he said, reported PTI.

Police personnel in plain clothes will keep an eye at crowded places to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

The New Year celebrations at many places will also be monitored through CCTVs, the official said.

Platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, Riot Control police and Homeguards will also be deployed for security, he said, reported PTI.

Nakabandi (police checkposts) will also be set up on all the important roads and patrolling on streets will be intensified, the official said.

The police's traffic branch will also conduct a special campaign to check drunk driving, he said.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in eve-teasing or harassing women and illicit liquor sale, he added.

Mumbai cops seize 672 e-bikes for traffic violations between Dec 18-29

Mumbai traffic police has seized 672 electric two-wheelers from across the city following complaints of violations that were putting the lives of other road users at risk, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The action was taken during a special drive against such vehicles between December 18 and 29, he added, reported PTI.

"We seized 672 e-bikes. We also penalised riders of 180 two-wheelers deployed for delivery work. These drives will continue in the future as well," the official informed.

(With inputs from PTI)