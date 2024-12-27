All types of vehicles between Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Junction (Mela Junction) to J.K. Kapur Junction are prohibited to park their vehicles on North and South bounds, the police said

Representational Pic/File/Shadab Khan

Ahead of the the New Year Eve 2024 celebrations in the city, Mumbai Police on Friday issued traffic restrictions in Worli area of the city.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, in view of the expected heavy gathering of citizens at Worli Sea Face and beach to welcome the New Year on 31st December 2024, it has been observed that a large number of vehicles are likely to park on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Dr. Annie Besant Road, and R.G. Thadani Marg in Worli, potentially causing severe traffic congestion and inconvenience to the citizens. Hence it is necessary to issue a notification to declare the said area as 'No Parking Zone' temporarily on the New Year Eve.

The traffic notification was issued Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, HQ & Central Traffic, Mumbai Police.

It said that in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public traffic restrictions were being issued.

The following route was being temporarily declared as a 'No Parking Zone' from 00.01 on 31/12/2024 to 08.00 on 01/01/2025.

Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road: All types of vehicles between Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Junction (Mela Junction) to J.K. Kapur Junction are prohibited to park their vehicles on North and South bounds.

R.G. Thadani Road: All types of vehicles Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction and Flora Junction are prohibited to park their vehicles on North and South bounds.

In an another traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, as celebration is arranged at Bandra Reclamation, K.C. Road and Carter Road on the occasion of New Year, heavy traffic congestion is expected in parts of Bandra west.

It said that it is necessary to change vehicular traffic patterns to avoid congestion and for smooth flow of traffic in parts of Bandra.

It further said that in order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public following order was being issued and the temporary traffic arrangements will remain in force from 15.00 hrs. dated 22/12/2024 to 05/01/2025 for 24.00 hrs.

No Parking

Carter Road: Parking of all types of vehicles (except emergency service vehicles) on both the North and South bound of Carter Road from Otters Club to Cafe Coffee Day is prohibited.

K.C. Marg: K.C. Marg Road is from Reclamation Best Bus Depot upto MSRDC all types of vehicles (except emergency service vehicles) on North and South bounds roads parking of vehicles is prohibited.

Alternate Route

Vehicular traffic going towards MSRDC by taking left turn from Reclamation Road, Zenda Point will go straight ahead take a U-turn before Toll Plaza and go on the North bound then take a left turn to proceed towards MSRDC.

No Entry Road

Reclamation Road South bound from Zenda Point, taking a left turn towards MSRDC will remain a no entry.