The Mumbai Traffic Police will conduct workshops for BEST bus drivers across the city as part of an awareness campaign, an official said

A workshop was held on Friday

Days after horrific Kurla BEST bus accident, the Mumbai Traffic Police, in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST), conducted workshops for the BEST bus drivers to inform them about traffic laws and safety protocols, an official said on Friday.

The Mumbai Traffic Police will conduct workshops across the city as part of an awareness campaign, the official said.

The official added that on Friday, workshops were held at the Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, and Andheri BEST depots.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, the workshops were conducted in light of the Kurla BEST bus crash incident that took place on December 9.

The death toll in the incident reached to 9 after a 22-year-old man, undergoing treatment at a hospital died on Thursday.

“A 45-minute session was held in which the drivers were given information about traffic laws, safety protocols, and how to remain calm in case of an accident,” the officer said.

The BEST drivers were instructed by the Mumbai Traffic Police officials to ensure that the safety protocols are followed.

“BEST drivers work in shifts, and they sometimes don’t check if the accelerator, brakes, and clutch are functional. We have instructed them to check the buses before their shifts to avoid any mishaps. We have also instructed them to check the oil of the bus and ensure that all safety precautions are followed,” the official said.