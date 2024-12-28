Cops urge safety, music curbs for New Year bashes; societies warned against locking terraces

Police have advised covering terrace corners if edges are low to prevent accidents. File pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Planning house party to usher in New Year? Read up on rules and risks first x 00:00

Mumbaikars are gearing up to welcome the New Year, with many planning 31st-night parties on their building terraces. However, police have reminded citizens to obtain prior permission from local authorities to play music or risk facing legal consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates told mid-day that no NOC is required from the society committee to host a party, but residents must take proper precautions.

Police have advised covering terrace corners with curtains if the edges are low to prevent accidents. Meanwhile, pubs, bars, and restaurants will remain open until 5 am.

Advocate Sunil Pandey told mid-day, “Terrace parties are allowed, and no permission is required as it is private property. However, many societies lock terraces and prohibit members from access, which is against the law. Only playing music requires permission from the local police station. While individuals are free to celebrate on terraces, they themselves must ensure safety, as the individual will be held responsible for any incidents.”

Pandey, also a society secretary, added, “In my society, we allow terrace parties but advise members to avoid disturbing others. If someone files a noise complaint with the police, the individual will bear the consequences.”

Advocate SS Chandrashekhar said, “The terrace is a common area for society members, and everyone has the right to use it for celebrations. However, members should ensure they don’t create a nuisance or disturb others. If society committees lock the terrace and refuse access, residents can file a complaint with the registrar.”

This year, terrace parties with music are permitted until midnight, provided decibel limits are followed. After midnight, parties can continue without music or disturbances. Police will monitor terrace parties and venues where youth gatherings may lead to drug use or other unfortunate incidents.

Special police teams will be deployed at popular hotspots like Juhu, Versova, Bandra Bandstand, Worli Sea Face, Marine Drive, and Gorai Beach. Beaches will remain operational as usual.

Challenges for terrace parties

In Mumbai’s suburban areas, many societies have locked their terraces due to rising suicide cases and concerns over strangers, such as delivery personnel or intruders, gaining access. Additionally, society secretaries fear liability in case of incidents.

A senior police officer said, “Terrace parties are allowed, and we will keep a close watch on such gatherings. Complaints will be dealt with strictly.”

Cops on alert

On December 31, various public events will take place across Mumbai in hotels, malls, and other establishments. To maintain law and order, a comprehensive security plan has been implemented under the guidance of senior police officials.

5AM

Time bar and pubs will be open till on New Year’s Eve

The deployment includes

. 8 Additional Commissioners

. 29 Deputy Commissioners

. 53 Assistant Commissioners

. 2,184 police officers

. 12,048 personnel, including traffic staff

Additional measures include SRPF platoons, QRT teams, BDDS squads, RCP units, and home guards stationed at key locations.

Checkpoints will be set up across Mumbai, with special drives against drunk driving, noise violations, and public disturbances. Strict legal action will be taken against offenders, including those involved in misbehaviour, illegal liquor sales, and drug offences.

Citizens are urged to follow the rules and celebrate responsibly.

No boat parties for New Year’s Eve

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has announced that no permissions have been granted for boat parties in the Arabian Sea on December 31. Officials clarified that this trend stopped around 2008, and the restriction remains in place. “There are occasional applications for boat events throughout the year, but December 31 is a strict no. This year, no applications have been received,” said an MbPT official. A private operator explained that organising boat events requires multiple permissions, including from the MbPT, customs department, and harbour police. “For New Year’s Eve, no permissions of any kind are issued to anyone,” the operator added.

-Rajendra B. Aklekar