A total of 2,184 police officers and 12,048 police personnel will be deployed across the city, apart from senior officers, an official said

Mumbai Police on Friday said that it has planned extensive security measures in city for New Year Eve 2024 and will deploy thousands of cops on city streets.

The police said that on the occasion of New Year’s Eve, 31st December 2024, various public places, hotels, shopping malls, and other establishments in Mumbai will host special events to mark the arrival of the New Year. Citizens across the city will celebrate with enthusiasm and joy. To ensure law and order during these celebrations, the Mumbai Police have made extensive security arrangements.

According to the police, under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and the Special Commissioner of Police, and under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), a robust police presence has been planned.

"A total of 2,184 police officers and 12,048 police personnel will be deployed across the city, including senior officers like 8 Additional Commissioners of Police, 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 53 Assistant Commissioners of Police. Along with this, specialized teams such as SRPF platoons, QRAT teams, BDDs teams, RCP platoons, and Home Guards will also be stationed at critical locations," said an official.

To ensure a smooth and safe celebration, the police will set up checkpoints at various locations and conduct regular patrolling in crowded areas.

"There will also be fixed-point security measures, especially in high-traffic zones," the official said.

He said that the police will implement a special drive against traffic violations and the "Drink and Drive" menace. Strict checks will be carried out at various establishments, including inspections of suspected criminal activities.

"The police will take stern legal action against individuals indulging in illegal activities such as drunk driving, creating disturbances in public places, misbehaving with women, unauthorized sale of alcohol, and the sale or use of narcotic substances, the official said.

Mumbai Police has also planned elaborate security measures at city beaches and seashores including Juhu, Bandra, Worli, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Colaba, etc.

"Citizens are urged to celebrate the New Year responsibly and in compliance with the law. The Mumbai Police has request everyone to enjoy the festivities in a safe and lawful manner," said an official.