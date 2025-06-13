Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Ahmedabad plane crash Black box of ill fated Air India flight found on medical college rooftop

Ahmedabad plane crash: Black box of ill-fated Air India flight found on medical college rooftop

Updated on: 14 June,2025 03:33 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The investigation into the tragic crash is underway, and the recovered DFDR is expected to provide vital insights into the events leading up to the disaster. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College soon after taking off

Ahmedabad plane crash: Black box of ill-fated Air India flight found on medical college rooftop

The remains of the crashed Air India plane lie on a building, in Ahmedabad, on Friday, a day after the mishap. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
Ahmedabad plane crash: Black box of ill-fated Air India flight found on medical college rooftop
x
00:00

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday said the black box of Air India's crashed Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft has been recovered from the rooftop of the residential quarters of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, PTI reported.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane from Ahmedabad to Londono Gatwick crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College soon after taking off.


However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR, reported ANI.


"Contrary to some reports, the video recorder being circulated is not the DFDR (Digital Flight Data Recorder). The black box was found on the rooftop. AAIB began work with full force immediately. Over 40 staff from the State Government joined efforts to augment MoCA teams on site. The DFDR has been recovered from the rooftop," said the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s statement.

The investigation into the traffic crash is underway, and the recovered DFDR is expected to provide vital insights into the events leading up to the disaster.

The AAIB has launched a full-scale investigation into the Ahmedabad Plane Crash, with more than 40 staff from the Gujarat State Government joining efforts to support the Ministry of Civil Aviation teams on the ground.

The black box, a critical piece of evidence, will be analysed to determine the cause of the tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash that claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. There is only one passenger who survived the mishap.

On Thursday, the AI171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, bound for London’s Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with 8,200 hours of flying experience, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours, were flying the plane.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1.39 pm from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to further calls.

Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed into a medical hostel outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke began emanating from the accident site.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said.

The only passenger who miraculously survived the Ahmedabad Plane Crash has been identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh.

Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in row 11, at the left window seat in the flight’s economy class section, right behind an emergency exit.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash Air India plane crash india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK