Till December this year, 9,168 cases of drinking and driving have been detected

Traffic police stationed at Bandra Reclamation. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve x 00:00

In a bid to bolster safety measures on New Year’s Eve, the Mumbai police said it would intensify patrolling and checking of vehicles to maintain law and order in the city. The Maharashtra government has allowed the pubs and bars in the city to remain open till late at night on New Year’s Eve. The city traffic police had, till December this year, detected 9,168 cases of drinking and driving, and to curb such instances this New Year’s Eve, thousands of police personnel will be deployed across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradnya Jhende, DCP, traffic, south zone, said that there will be heavy deployment of police personnel who will conduct day-night patrolling in public hotspots like Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand, Girgaon, and other popular areas. “Last year, we had observed that a large number of people had gathered around Marine Drive hoping to witness fireworks. I have urged the citizens to not gather here as there is no such event taking place on December 31,” DCP Jhende said.

The DCP said, “We urge the citizens to use public transport on the occasion of New Year.” Jhende added that those found violating the traffic rules will be fined as per the law. Pillion riders not wearing a helmet will also be fined. “We have intensified checking. We have also changed the areas of patrolling, and this has all helped us to increase the detection rate. We also request the citizens not to drink and drive,” the DCP said.

The traffic police will soon issue the advisory about the no parking zones and alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. “As of now, the road from Regal Junction to the Gateway of India will be a pedestrian area, and no vehicles will be allowed to enter the area on the evening of December 31,” said another traffic officer. A drive will be held to create public awareness about the traffic laws, the officer added.