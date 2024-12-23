Don’t settle for last-minute New Year’s Eve soirees. We’ve handpicked events across the city, its suburbs and beyond depending on how you’d like to ring in 2025

Representation pic

Western suburbs

All on board

Roll into 2025 alongside friends at a board game night featuring Catan, Risk and Spendor at this pet-friendly cafe away from the city’s buzz.

TIME 9 pm onwards

AT Kaffeine, Shimpoli Road, Borivli West.

LOG ON TO @kaffeinemumbai

ENTRY Rs 3,000 (per person)

A starry night

Come for the aerial acrobatics, live bands, and light shows, and stay back to catch a glimpse of the midnight fireworks at Juhu Beach at this seaside resto-bar.

TIME 9 pm onwards

AT Bar Bank, Ramada Palm Grove, Juhu Tara Road.

LOG ON TO sortmyscene.com

ENTRY Rs 1,959 (female); Rs 2,939 (male); Rs 4,409 onwards (couples)

Come as you are

Give your wardrobe woes a break, and show up in your comfy outfits to this house-party themed celebration that includes bar games to keep the spirits high.

TIME 8 pm onwards

AT Monkey Bar, Linking Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO @monkeybarind

ENTRY Rs 3,500 (singles); Rs 7,000 (couples)

Asian overload

This kid and pet-friendly resto-bar is whipping up a pan-Asian festive spread for your year-end hunger pangs. Heads up: Keep an eye out for the friendly big cat mascot.

TIME 8 pm onwards

AT Tipsy Tiger, Hotel Peninsula Redpine, Marol, Andheri East.

LOG ON TO @the.tipsytiger

ENTRY Rs 1,060 (female); Rs 2,120 (male); Rs 2,120 (couples)

Poolside countdown

Settle into a cosy spot at the poolside seating of this rooftop restaurant lined with tropical foliage for a smooth sailing into the new year.

TIME 7 pm onwards

AT Ira, The Orchid, Chakala, Andheri East.

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Rs 4,010 onwards (per person)

South Mumbai

Classic vibes

Dig into an extravagant North Indian spread and enjoy live Indian classical music to usher in the New Year.

TIME 8 pm to 12:30 pm

AT Kebab Korner, InterContinental Marine Drive, Churchgate.

CALL 2266399999

ENTRY Rs 10,500 onwards

Bollywood bash

Fill up your beer tumblers and dance your heart out to classic desi music as you enter the New Year with a fuzzy, happy note in this Bollywood-themed party.

TIME 12 pm onwards

AT Effingut, Dhanraj Mahal, Colaba.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 1,000 onwards

A retro party

Welcome the New Year with a rewind to the old times with this nostalgia-themed retro glam party that promises an evening of classic hits and special cocktails to set the mood for the coming year.

TIME 9 pm onwards

AT HYLO, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

CALL 9004191901

ENTRY Revealed on request

Central Mumbai

Masks out

Slip into your sleekest dresses and tuxedos and head to The Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana’s New Year’s Eve masquerade ball.

TIME 8 pm onwards

AT Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana, 606, Dr BabaSaheb Ambedkar Road, Dadar East.

LOG ON TO allevents.in

ENTRY Rs 2,500 (per person)

Mediterranean moods

Choose from tirokafteri, manakeesh, or Turkish fide, and wash it down with Middle Eastern wine sangrias to ring in the New Year.

TIME 9 pm onwards

AT Bayroute, Palladium, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel; also at BKC, Juhu, Cuffe Parade and Powai.

CALL 8291177913 (Lower Parel)

ENTRY Rs 3,500 onwards

Bambaiyya magic

The quirky cocktail menu at this Mumbai-inspired bar includes meter down (below), local rush and cutting chai-tini. As good a reason as any to drink up!

TIME 9.30 pm onwards

AT Bombay Cartel, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Singles: Rs 3,000; Couples: Rs 5,000

Eastern Suburbs

It’s the time to disco

What better way to enter the New Year than with classic cocktails and a disco party that promises a night full of amazing music and cool vibes.

TIME 9 pm to 1 am

AT Hitchki, Lake Boulevard Road, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai.

ENTRY Rs 2,000 onwards

Groovy fun

Party the night away with a funky DJ and dance to the tunes to upbeat remixes as you welcome the New Year.

TIME 7 pm onwards

AT Nxtlvl, Purav Marg, next to RK Studio, Union Park, Chembur.

LOG ON TO @nxtlvl.chembur on Instagram

ENTRY Rs 4,000 onwards

Dance the night away

Spend New Year’s Eve enjoying live band performances and grooving to a funky Bollywood DJ set in an open-air setting as the countdown starts to the New Year.

TIME 9 pm onwards

AT Beatle Hotel, JMJ House, Hiranandani Gardens, Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Powai.

CALL 9892576616

ENTRY Rs 2,849

Thane and Navi Mumbai

Game on!

Enjoy an evening of fun and music as this sports bar turns into a party hall with a live DJ and bar counter.

TIME 8 pm onwards

AT Taphaus Sports Bar, Emerald Plaza, Block 4, Pokhran Road, Thane West.

ENTRY Rs 1,000 onwards

Bollywood blitz

Step into a retro party and relive the old Bollywood vibes with unlimited food and drinks along with entertainment acts and a fireworks display at zero hour.

TIME 8 pm onwards

AT The Park, Nirmaladevi Marg, Sector 10, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 9004121919

LOG ON TO @thepark_navimum

ENTRY Revealed on request

Fun fest

Indulge in unlimited drinks and food, and shake a leg to trippy electronic music at this popular watering hole. Hurry before the spots run out.

TIME 9.30 pm onwards

AT MH04 The Drunkyard, Chithalsar Manpada, Thane.

CALL 9459451881

Activities

Soul tripping

Unwind and rejuvenate for the New Year in this unique sound session that will feature improvised lullabies and guided meditation by Korean-American violinist and sound therapist, Sarah MeeRan Cave.

ON December 29, 9.30 am to 11 am

AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Ground Floor, Wilfred Apartments, St Leo Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9867369960

COST Rs 1,800 onwards

Filmy countdown

If you’re the filmy kind, then head over to this spot and catch a NYE-special open-air screening of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by Sunset Cinema Club for a wholesome wrap up to the year.

ON December 29; 7 pm onwards

AT Infiniti Mall, Malad West.

COST Rs 600 onwards

Drive Away

Sip, savour, celebrate

Indulge in special cocktails and scrumptious bar bites as a party unfolds around you to welcome 2025 in high spirits.

TIME 9 pm onwards

AT Buzz n Banter, Rupa Solitaire, Millenium Business Park, Sector 2, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 9702010304

LOG ON TO @buzznbanter

ENTRY Rs 3,125

Let’s glow

The real fun begins after the sun sets over Panshet Dam at this neon glow-in-the-dark party just a three-hour drive from Mumbai. Get there early to catch an open-air movie screening.

TIME 3 pm onwards

AT Panshet (campsite location revealed on registration)

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Rs 2,000 per person (includes food and accommodation)

Go green

This vegetarian and vegan haunt is bringing out special fruit-based wines and cocktails for a sweet celebration this New Year’s Eve.

TIME 12 pm onwards

AT Millo, Near Times Tower Office, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO @millo.mumbai

ENTRY Rs 1,500 (per person)

Hawaii not?

This island resort with traditional Portuguese-inspired cottages might remind you of the lanes of Goa, but the fiesta here plans to give you a Hawaiian New Year experience with outdoor games, music and clear seas.

TIME 8 pm onwards

AT Fonseca’s Beach Resort, Gorai.

LOG ON TO @fonsecasbeachresort

COST Singles: Rs 3,000; Couples: Rs 5,000 (includes food and accommodation)

Light up the sky

Camp beneath the stars, groove to live music, and spend the evening making sky lanterns at this campsite in Khopoli that has been customised for a comfort outing.

TIME 1 pm (check-in)

AT Off the Grid Glamps, Adoshi Dam, Mandad Atkargaon, Khopoli.

LOG ON TO offthegridglamps.com

COST Rs 6,000 per person (includes food and accommodation)