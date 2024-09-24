It might not be October yet, but the largest beer festival in the world, Oktoberfest commenced in Munich on September 21. From the classic Michelada, to a citrusy beer spritz, mixologists share inventive cocktails to help celebrate your love of beer at home

Celebrated by beer enthusiasts across the globe, the 16-day festival is synonymous with delicious food, and even better beer. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

October may be a week away, but the world’s largest beer festival, Oktoberfest, is being held in Munich, Germany. Celebrated by beer enthusiasts across the globe, the 16-day festival is synonymous with delicious food, and even better beer. While traditional Bavarian brews dominate Oktoberfest, there is a growing trend of mixologists experimenting with their favourite lagers and pilsners (to name a few) to craft innovative cocktails. From switching up classics to creating soothing concoctions, bartenders are using a variety of ingredients for their sophisticated offerings. Whether you are a purist who scoffs at the idea, or a seasoned patron open to experimentation, mixologists across India have shared simple cocktail recipes with beer to elevate your Oktoberfest experience at home.



Michelada

If you appreciate a savoury flavour bomb, look no further than the classic Michelada, but try not to be discouraged by the surprising ingredients. “Our twist on the michelada blends the citrusy, subtly spiced notes of a witbier with the peppery heat of Worcestershire, Tabasco, and cayenne, creating a refreshing and spirited flavour adventure,” says Revanth Buga, assistant manager at Geist Brewing Co.



Ingredients

Witbier 90 ml

Worcestershire Sauce 5 ml

Tomato Juice 60 ml

Lime 30 ml

Tabasco Sauce 5 drops

Cayenne pepper

Salt