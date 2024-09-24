Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Oktoberfest at home Exciting cocktail recipes for your beer garden

Oktoberfest at home: Exciting cocktail recipes for your beer garden

Premium

Updated on: 24 September,2024 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

Top

It might not be October yet, but the largest beer festival in the world, Oktoberfest commenced in Munich on September 21. From the classic Michelada, to a citrusy beer spritz, mixologists share inventive cocktails to help celebrate your love of beer at home

Oktoberfest at home: Exciting cocktail recipes for your beer garden

Celebrated by beer enthusiasts across the globe, the 16-day festival is synonymous with delicious food, and even better beer. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

October may be a week away, but the world’s largest beer festival, Oktoberfest, is being held in Munich, Germany. Celebrated by beer enthusiasts across the globe, the 16-day festival is synonymous with delicious food, and even better beer. While traditional Bavarian brews dominate Oktoberfest, there is a growing trend of mixologists experimenting with their favourite lagers and pilsners (to name a few) to craft innovative cocktails. From switching up classics to creating soothing concoctions, bartenders are using a variety of ingredients for their sophisticated offerings. Whether you are a purist who scoffs at the idea, or a seasoned patron open to experimentation, mixologists across India have shared simple cocktail recipes with beer to elevate your Oktoberfest experience at home. 
  
Michelada 
If you appreciate a savoury flavour bomb, look no further than the classic Michelada, but try not to be discouraged by the surprising ingredients. “Our twist on the michelada blends the citrusy, subtly spiced notes of a witbier with the peppery heat of Worcestershire, Tabasco, and cayenne, creating a refreshing and spirited flavour adventure,” says Revanth Buga, assistant manager at Geist Brewing Co. 

Ingredients 
Witbier 90 ml
Worcestershire Sauce 5 ml
Tomato Juice 60 ml
Lime 30 ml
Tabasco Sauce 5 drops
Cayenne pepper
Salt 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai food Food and drink Food Recipes Lifestyle news Food

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK