The end of the year is usually marked by increased travel, as friends and families escape the ordinary to bring in the festive season. As 2024 draws to a close, many people are planning their trips for Christmas and New Year, searching destinations and creating the perfect itinerary.

Holiday travel is exciting. However, it can also get overwhelming due to several factors including crowded airports and tourist places, and unexpected delays and challenges. The heavy travel rush during this time of the year can further exacerbate the chaos.

Tips for stress-free holiday travel

But don’t let this uncertainty ruin your holiday spirit! In a conversation with mid-day.com, Jatinder Paul Singh, co-founder and CEO of travel platform Viacation, shares essential tips to ensure a hassle-free travel experience.

Plan ahead, always

Start planning early for a smoother experience. Book flights and accommodations in advance to secure more deals and avoid last-minute hassle. If you’re driving, map out your trip and keep an eye out for traffic conditions. Create a packing list for essentials like gifts, electronics and medications early on.

Travel smart with timing

Travelling at the appropriate time makes all the difference. Fly or drive to the destination a day or two prior to the peak holiday dates. Early-morning flights, trains and road trips have a lesser chance of getting delayed since airports, stations and roads are not usually bustling at dawn.

Pack light and efficiently

Packing light, especially during the holidays, is a game-changer. Many airlines have strict rules, and carrying too much can be tedious. Carry clothes that you can mix and match together. Packing cubes can organise your bag and save space. If you're carrying gifts, send them ahead of time instead of carrying in luggage.

Be prepared for delays

Holiday travel rarely goes as planned. Be prepared for long waiting periods with snacks, water and entertainment like books or downloaded movies. Your devices should never run low on power; therefore, a portable charger is essential. Prepare yourself mentally for delays and don’t let them dampen your mood.

Stay organised

Keeping all travel documents in one place can save a lot of stress. Have your tickets, IDs, hotel reservations and important papers kept in a wallet or a digital app. Double-check your bookings to keep everything in order. For international travel, confirm your passport validity and visa requirements.

Make the most of technology

Travel applications can be life-savers. Flight tracker apps can keep you updated on the actual schedule and delays. Navigation apps can help you avoid traffic jams, while hotel apps can assist in last-minute bookings. In addition, sign up for airline or hotel alerts to be informed of changes or special offers.

Practice patience and kindness

Everyone, whether travellers or airport staff, is stressed during holiday rush. Be pleasant to fellow travellers and thank the staff when frustrating situations are resolved.

